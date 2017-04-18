Gas prices seemed to find level ground over the weekend after increasing for more than two weeks. Before the weekend, gas prices rose an average of 12 cents in 19 days nationwide, and 14 cents in 20 days in Tennessee.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices rode the wave of rising oil prices last week, pushing pump prices slightly higher in some regions before eventually stalling out over the weekend. Jenkins said motorists should expect more volatility at the pump throughout the next couple of months, as prices are poised to gain another 30 cents by the summer.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.40. Tennessee’s average is $2.17, up 3 cents from a week ago and an increase of 13 cents from a month ago.
The low price per gallon throughout Coffee County this week is $2.09.
Gas Prices Almost Level This Week
