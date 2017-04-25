Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 last week-the highest daily average since June 2016. The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday. The current average is 22 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said falling oil prices and wholesale gas prices should signal lower prices at the pump this week. However, he said, oil prices have been fickle this year, so motorists should expect continued volatility in the next couple of months as oil prices fluctuate, demand rises, and refineries complete the switch-over to more expensive summer blends.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.42. Tennessee average is $2.17.
The low price per gallon in both Manchester and Tullahoma is $2.07.
Gas Price Update
Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 last week-the highest daily average since June 2016. The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday. The current average is 22 cents more than this time last year.