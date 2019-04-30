Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.61 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is one cent less than a week ago, 14 cents more than this time last month, and four cents higher than this time last year.
The national gas price average is $2.88. With a four cent jump on the week, the national gas price average sets a new high for the year.
A spokesperson for AAA said with 17 states within a dime of or already at $3 a gallon or more, Americans can expect the national average to likely surpass last year’s high of $2.97 set during the Memorial Day weekend.
The low price this week as of Tuesday afternoon in Manchester is $2.50 per gallon and the low price in Tullahoma is $2.51.
Gas Price Staying about Steady
