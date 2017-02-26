Garner’s Furniture makes Donation

In response to Coffee County Schools’ initiative to eliminate barriers that may hinder student academic success, Garners Furniture donated a washer to New Union Elementary honoring Mrs. Bobbie Carden, retired teacher, who served her entire teaching career at New Union for over four decades. “It has been a pleasure to work with Wimpy, Lloyd, and the great folks of Garners Furniture on our washer and dryer program. We appreciate each of them and their continuous support to our students and schools,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator. If you or your organization would like to know more or donate to programs supporting students in need, please contact Taylor Rayfield at rayfieldt@k12coffee.net or (931) 222-1066.