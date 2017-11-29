The North Coffee County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Boynton Valley Road on Nov. 27 around 1:30 p.m. and found a structure fire. The fire department battled a blaze that started when property owner Raymond Farless was burning a brush pile and it got out of hand.
According to a Coffee County Sheriff’s deputy report, when the officers arrived they found a garage fully engulfed with flames. They also saw that the fire had burned a large portion of the yard along with a bush hog, lawnmower and a 1997 Jeep. The fire had also melted the vinyl siding on the end and back of the building. The fire department arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, but the garage was a total loss.
Farless told deputies that he and his wife tried to fight the fire with buckets of water. When the fire reached the garage, he called 911.
Garage Fire in North Coffee
The North Coffee County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on Boynton Valley Road on Nov. 27 around 1:30 p.m. and found a structure fire. The fire department battled a blaze that started when property owner Raymond Farless was burning a brush pile and it got out of hand.