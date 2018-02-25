Gang-Related Murder Trial ends with Guilty Verdict
On Wednesday of last week, a jury found David Fletcher of Winchester guilty of first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetrating a felony and aggravated burglary in connection with Kibble’s death.
Kibble, 45, was shot and killed in her Belmont Avenue apartment on Sept. 14, 2015.
On Sept. 14 last year, Kavaris Kelso was found guilty on charges of aggravated burglary and first-degree murder in Kibble’s death. Prosecutors said Kelso was the gunman and Fletcher organized the hit.
The hit was allegedly in retaliation for Kibble’s son, Michael Dominic Sales, alleged involvement in the Sept. 6, 2015 shooting death of Carlton Capone Caruth of Fayetteville.
Prosecutors said that gang members including Kelso and Fletcher traveled from Tullahoma to Shelbyville to find and kill either Sales or his mother.
Prosecutors and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation built a case showing a timeline of what they said was Fletcher’s phone pinging off various cell towers leading from Tullahoma to Shelbyville and back to Tullahoma around the time of the murder. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)