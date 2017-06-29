Funny Girls starts July 7 at the Manchester Arts Center

Fanny Brice
In a world of beauty, one girl knows that funny is always in style! The Broadway musical Funny Girl was made famous in the 60s by Barbra Streisand’s performance on stage in 1964 and in the 1969 film. This July, the role of Fanny Brice is played by Kerri Kairdolf, one of the hottest new additions to the Ultimate Oldies group, in the Millennium Repertory Company production at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm, July 7-15. Tickets for the production are $15 for adults, $13 for students, seniors, and military, and may be purchased online at millenniumrep.org or by leaving a message at 931-570-4489. Audiences are warned that the show contains language and some comical situations that may be unsuitable for some audiences.