Funniest Man in America coming to Manchester

James Gregory

James Gregory is known as the Funniest Man in America and he’s coming to the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center this Friday (March 16, 2018) at 7:30pm.
He is not your typical comedian. His material is G-rated, and if he veers into the political realm at all, it is in a non-offensive way. He doesn’t bombard the audience with one-liners but is more of a storyteller.
He has never been a TV or movie star, but he does make radio
appearances like the Rick and Bubba show heard on WMSR.
Don’t miss this opportunity to see the Funniest Man in America, James Gregory. For tickets call 931-723-8383 or funniestman.com.