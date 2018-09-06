Fundraising Dinner will be held on Saturday

The American Legion riders’ group will have their monthly fundraising dinner on Saturday. The Spaghetti dinner will be held this Saturday from 5 to 7 PM. The cost is $8.00 per person and will be held at the Veterans Building 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. This month’s dinner will donate to the Tennessee Honor Flight which takes our heroic Veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials they sacrificed for to ensure freedom. The American Legion riders group hopes that everyone will come out and show their support.