Fundraiser for Jason Creek is Saturday
On Monday, January 2, 2017, Jason was driving to referee a college basketball game when an impaired driver crossed over the median on Interstate 75 north of Atlanta and struck Jason’s vehicle head-on. Jason suffered significant injuries in the accident. Jason spent several weeks in a Georgia hospital, but the good news is that he just recently came home.
Jason is an assistant principal at Coffee County Middle School, and his wife, Lana, is also an educator. They have two young sons.
This fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses and associated costs throughout Jason’s recovery.
The event, hosted by the Mach Tenn Running Club begins at 8am.