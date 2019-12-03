Full County Commission Agenda for 3-12-19

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
March 12, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1.Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2.Invocation
3.Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4.Roll Call
5.Approve agenda.
6.Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7.Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8.Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a.Notaries
b.Consolidated Industrial Board
c.Public Building Authority
d.Other
9.Unfinished Business
10.New Business
a.Personnel Manual change
b.Discussion of Public Building Authority Members
c.2019 Coffee County Road Lists
d.Grant Pre-Application Notifications
e.Budget Amendments
f.School Budget Amendments
g.Other Post-Employment Benefits
h.Inmate Video Visitation
i.Inmate Telephone Service Agreement
j.Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11.Statements & Announcements
12.Public Comments
13.Adjournment