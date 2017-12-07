Fugitive from Justice Caught in Manchester
Tennessee Highway Patrolman Jason Boles stopped a vehicle at mile marker 114 for a traffic violation. In warrants, the trooper alleges that Frankie Wydell Simmons, 50, of Banks Street, Rockford, Illinois gave a false name and date of birth. After further investigation the officer learned that Simmons was a fugitive from justice from Illinois for several active warrants. Also, a check of Simmons’ driver license revealed that he was driving on revoked/suspended license for failure to appear in court.
Simmons was charged with being a fugitive from justice, criminal impersonation and driving on revoked/suspended license. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a bond of $106,500 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.