Fugitive from Justice Caught by Manchester Police

On Wednesday (April 11th, 2018) a man was reported to be at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester acting suspicious. Manchester Officer Andy Neesmith arrived and spoke to the male subject. Allegedly the man gave the officer several different names and dates of birth. This was allegedly done to hide his true identity from Officer Neesmith. Also, the subject had a pill bottle with different types of prescription medicines inside and did not have a prescription for the meds.
The man was arrested and fingerprinted at the Coffee County Jail. Results of the fingerprint revealed his name to be Dylan James Perry age 26 of Manchester and he had several outstanding arrest warrants from New York state.
Perry was charged with being a fugitive from justice, criminal impersonation and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. His bond was set at $155,000 and he will appear in Coffee Court on April 16, 2018.