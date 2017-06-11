Fugitive from Justice Arrested on I-24

Robert Carl Cason… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Friday, (June 9th, 2017) Tennessee Highway Patrolman James Raines stopped a vehicle for a registration violation on I-24 near Manchester. A check of Robert Carl Cason’s license revealed that a warrant existed on the subject in Florida and that he could be considered armed and dangerous. Cason age 33 of Titusville, FL was asked to exit his car where he was placed under arrest and placed in the trooper’s car. The owner of the vehicle was in the car and gave permission to search. The search allegedly revealed a diaper bag containing a large amount of currency as well as a cigar box containing a large amount of currency. A canine was called who gave a positive alert on two locked bags. The locks were cut and the bags contained four glass pipes, 2 orange pills and three white pills.
Cason was charged with being a fugitive from justice, schedule II drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and vehicle registration. Bond was set at $105,500 and his court date will be June 15, 2017.