Tullahoma Police Officer Rocky Ruehling arrest an East Moore Street man on charges of being a fugitive from justice.
According to the Officer Ruehling’s report, Jeffery Langlitz, 54 was arrested and charged after a warrants check was made for warrants on the man and it was learned that he was wanted for parole violation in Wisconsin.
Langlitz was booked into the Coffee County Jail and will face extradition to Wisconsin to face the charge.
Fugitive Caught in Tullahoma
