Friday the 13th Unlucky Day for Manchester Man

David Andrew Melton… Photo provided by the CCSD
On Friday (January 13th 2017) Manchester Police Officer Dustan Foster stopped a man on McArthur Street in Manchester for having prior knowledge that the man was not to be operating a motor vehicle. A check of David Andrew Melton’s driver’s license showed it to be revoked/suspended 9th offense and habitual motor offender 3rd offense.
Melton age 44 of Shelly Rd, Manchester was arrested for his 8th offense on December 29, 2016.
His bond was set at $40,000 and Malone’s court date for his most current charges is Feb 28, 2017.