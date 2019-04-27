Friday Prep Results and Weekend Prep Schedule

CHS Tennis at District Individual Tournament at Sewanee – See the story HERE
CHS Softball lost to Baylor – Coffee Co Classic – 11 to 1 – See the story HERE
WMS Tennis split with St. Andrews-Sewanee – Girls won 6 to 1; Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Tullahoma – CTC Tournament – 14 to 2 – See the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer lost to Cascade – CTSC Tournament – 2 to 1 – See the story HERE
WMS Softball dropped Community – DRVC Tournament – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball Whipped Sequatchie Co – Coffee Co Classic – 12 to 4 – See the story HERE
Saturday Prep Schedule
6:00 AM – CHS Bass Club in State Trail Tournament at Chickamauga Lake
9:00 AM – CHS Claybusters in SCTP Team Shoot at Hog Heaven – White Pine, TN
9:30 AM – CHS Tennis in District Individual/Doubles Tournament at Sewanee
12:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS TBD – CTC Tournament
1:00 PM – CHS Track HOSTS Red Raider Night of Miles
1:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS TBD – DRVC Tournament
4:00 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Tullahoma – CTC Tournament at Tullahoma
4:00 PM – CCMS Baseball vs. TBD – CTC Tournament at Tullahoma
4:30 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Central Magnet – Senior Night
3:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Lawrence County – Senior Night – Thunder Radio broadcast