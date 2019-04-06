Friday Prep Results and Saturday Prep Schedule

CHS Softball beat Rogers, AL – 4 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CHS Softball stopped Madison Co, AL – 9 to 5 – See the Results HERE
WMS Tennis split at Tullahoma – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE
WMS Baseball lost to Liberty – 8 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer fell to Algood – 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer dumped Lincoln Co – 7 to 0 – See the Results HERE
CHS Baseball was edged by Brentwood – 2 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Baseball HOSTS Prescott – PPD due to rain, Make-up is TBD
Saturday Prep Schedule
6:00 AM – CHS Bass Club in State Trail Tournament on Kentucky Lake
9:00 AM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Mt. Juliet – Red Raider Invitational
11:30 AM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. DeKalb Co – Red Raider Invitational
9:00 AM – CHS Track at Fast Break Invitational in Chattanooga
10:00 AM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Notre Dame – Rebel Classic
10:15 AM – WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Avery Trace – Red Raider Invitational
10:45 AM – CHS Softball vs. TBD – Bob Jones Tourn in Huntsville
12:45 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Prescott South – Red Raider Invitational
3:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Station Camp – Rebel Classic