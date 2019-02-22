A two vehicle crash took place on Friday afternoon at 3:15pm. The accident happened on Hwy 53 (Woodbury Hwy) at the entrance to Circle J trailer park.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, who were in charge of the accident, received assistance from local law enforcement. Coffee County EMS responded to check on possible injuries.
No other information has been released by the THP at this time.
Friday afternoon Crash on the Woodbury Hwy
