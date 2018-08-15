FREE Summer Concert this Saturday

There will be a FREE Summer Concert at the Rotary Park Amphitheater this Saturday (August 18). Two good bands playing great music will perform, Frank’s Road Band and Second Fret. The concert begins at 6pm.
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a night of music. There will be limited refreshments available.
While there no charge for the concert you can make a donation that will go to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.
