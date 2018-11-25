The First Baptist Church at 1006 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester is sponsoring a FREE Christmas Toy Shopping Event for parents on Saturday, December 8, 9 AM to 11 AM.
According to Lead Pastor Brenton Cox, he says they have 85 cases of toys that will be given to parents that need help.
Also, you can donate money toward the purchase of food boxes by marking your envelope “food boxes”. The cost of each box is $50. Food Boxes will be packed on Friday, Dec. 14 at 5:00 PM and delivery will take place Saturday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 AM. Your help on these dates is appreciated, however, the priority for assistance is Saturday morning when the food boxes are delivered. The First Baptist Church in Manchester will be delivering to about 80 families, so plenty of drivers are needed.
FREE Christmas Toy Shopping at First Baptist Church 1006 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester
