The TN Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing deadline is quickly approaching.
Friday, Feb. 1 is the final day for both TN Promise high school and college students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to retain scholarship eligibility.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a federal application, is the primary financial aid application that any student enrolling in post-secondary must complete in order to determine state and federal scholarship and grant qualifications.
Students and families are encouraged to complete the 2019-2020 application as soon as possible.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid can be found at www.fafsa.gov.
Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Filing Deadline is Friday Feb. 1
The TN Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing deadline is quickly approaching.