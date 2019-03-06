On February 2, 2018 the Franklin County Grand Jury met, and indictments were obtained for the murder of James Leon Wood, 50, of Winchester, Tennessee. Indictments were obtained for six individuals, including his wife Glenna Yvonne Newingham Wood. She pleaded guilty this week to first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of her husband and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The sentence was handed down by Circuit Criminal Court Judge Thomas W. Graham.
Also accused in the slaying are Glenna Wood’s daughter, Mikayla Danielle Harmon Poole, Grant Matthew Poole and Shawn Michael Hampton. All are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and abuse of a corpse, records show.
Kisha Evelyn Anderson and Glenna Wood’s son, Joseph Scott Newingham, are charged as accessories after the fact.
Mr Wood’s body, wrapped in a sheet or blanket, was found the night of Jan. 24, 2018, when Winchester police served a search warrant at Wood’s Spring Hill Drive home as part of a missing person investigation.
His body was found buried under a 5-by-8-foot concrete slab that had been poured over the shallow grave.
Wood was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard in Bakersfield, California, who served two military tours, and received full military honors at his graveside service in Winchester.
Franklin County Woman Pleds Guilty to Murdering Her Husband
