Franklin County Sheriff’s Office offering Church Safety and Security Training

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the initiation of its church safety and security training. The Sheriff’s Office would like to offer this training to any and all churches in Franklin County. The program provides three phases of training. Phase 1 is a security assessment of the building and grounds as well as planning and tactical considerations regarding security. Phase 2 of the training consist of actual response to active shooter for unarmed civilians to include planning pre and post incident. Phase 3 of the training consist of actual tactical response to active shooters by armed personnel. The training is offered in all three phases or any of the phases requested by each individual church. The Sheriff’s Office does request any church that is interested in the training do the security assessment first (phase 1). Anyone interested may contact Sgt. Chris Guess at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-308-9415 or cguess@fcsheriff.org.