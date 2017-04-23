The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and its investigators are attempting to identify a male subject. He is believed to be involved in what was allegedly an attempted robbery at S&W Market on Wednesday, April 19th.
If anyone has information regarding the man’s location or his identity you are asked to call Investigator Nick Watson at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (931) 962-0123.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office attempting to Identify a Male Subject
