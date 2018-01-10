The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of a 40-foot gooseneck trailer with four Razor ATV’s that were loaded on it. They were stolen around December 07th, 2017 from the Warren Chapel area.
If you have any information or have seen the trailer and/or the four ATV’s please contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator George Dyer at 931-308-9420.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Asking for the Public’s Help
