Franklin County needs New Director of Schools
Lonas has accepted a position as dean of academic affairs at the Joint Forces Staff College at Norfolk, Virginia. She will be overseeing faculty, academics and curriculum operations at the Department of Defense institution of higher learning.
Before accepting the job as director of schools in Franklin County in 2015, Lonas was a Major in the Air National Guard and was dean of academics, acting vice president for academic affairs at Joint Special Operations University at MacDill Air Force Base at Tampa, Florida.