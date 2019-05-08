Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are conducting an investigation concerning a theft of property that occurred at 213 Leatherwood Drive, Winchester, TN. According to a report filed by deputies, a person(s) unknown entered the residence between Thursday April 25th, 2019 and Saturday April 27th, 2019 and removed several items from the property and from the residence totaling approximately $43,000 in value.
Anyone having any information regarding this matter is asked to contact Investigator George Dyer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123.
List of the items taken:
1. Bass Tracker Pro Team 175XT
2. Bulgari Scuba Watch
3. Dewalt Cordless Drill
4. Various fishing poles
5. Flat Screen TV
6. Gipson Guitar with Jack Daniels Writing
7. Jack Daniels Collectables
8. JVC Home Stereo with speakers
9. Rayban Sunglasses with black medal frames
10. Vitamix Blender
11. Vizio Smartcast Crave 360 speaker
Franklin County Authorities Working Large Theft of Property Case
