Franklin County Authorities find Components consistent with the Production of Meth and more

Components consistent with the production of methamphetamine found in Franklin County… Photo provided
On Thursday March 2, 2017 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel executed a search warrant at 1920 Oak Grove Rd Decherd, TN. The search resulted in law enforcement discovering components consistent with the production of methamphetamine, equipment and materials used in producing marijuana and various stolen items were recovered as well.
Authorities also anticipate charges of animal cruelty being presented to a Franklin County grand jury as well as charges for the alleged offenses.
No names were given by authorities.