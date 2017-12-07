«

Franklin County Authorities Executed Search Warrant–Find Weapon and Drugs

On Wednesday December 6th at approximately 11:00am Franklin County Sheriff’s Office authorities executed a search warrant at 808 4th Avenue SW Winchester, TN. The search resulted in authorities recovering a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition as well as approximately half a pound of a green plantlike substance believed to be marijuana with a street value of approximately $600.00, also recovered was approximately 7.5 grams of a white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $600.00.
There is an ongoing investigation regarding this matter and charges are anticipated to be pursued at the next Franklin County Grand Jury.