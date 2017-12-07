On Wednesday December 6th at approximately 11:00am Franklin County Sheriff’s Office authorities executed a search warrant at 808 4th Avenue SW Winchester, TN. The search resulted in authorities recovering a .40 caliber handgun and ammunition as well as approximately half a pound of a green plantlike substance believed to be marijuana with a street value of approximately $600.00, also recovered was approximately 7.5 grams of a white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $600.00.
There is an ongoing investigation regarding this matter and charges are anticipated to be pursued at the next Franklin County Grand Jury.
Franklin County Authorities Executed Search Warrant–Find Weapon and Drugs
