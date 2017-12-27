Four People Facing Drug Charges
Coffee County deputies Kevin Smith and Ben Sneed went to a home on Rayburn Street with an arrest warrant for Leeann Trail, 41.
When the deputies arrived, they talked with Trail at the door and they say in their report they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. Trail allegedly told the officers that she had just finished smoking marijuana. The deputies received permission to search the residence and found two Tramadol pills and a green powder substance which Trail told the officers was Kratom an opioid.
According to the warrants, Deputy Jennifer Curbow and K-9 Max then searched the residence and discovered a dark liquid substance identified as marijuana oil.
Trail was taken into custody on charges of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, two counts of schedule I drugs and possession of schedule II. Her bond was set at $41,000. She is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Jan. 29.
While there the deputies found three other people in an outside building, allegedly with drugs.
The deputies obtained permission from the property owner to search the building. They allegedly found a pink bag with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines and needles.
Jeremy McGowen, 40, of Lynchburg allegedly had two needles in his possession but he, Donnenne Scott, 40 of Sale Creek, Tennessee nor Jason Parker, 39, of Sale Creek, Tennessee claimed ownership of the pink bag and drugs that were in it.
Scott, McGowen and Parker were all charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and schedule II drug violation. Their bonds were set at $9,000. These three people will also appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Jan. 29.