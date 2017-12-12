Four Men Arrested after Stolen Race Car and More found inside Mobile Trailer
Daniel A. Spears, 70, of Gary, Indiana, Frank Farmer, 64, of Maryville, Indiana, Carlos Quintese McCormick age 24 and Rodney Joseph McCormick, 50, both of Michigan City, Indiana were charged after the trooper stopped their vehicle at exit 114 off Interstate 24 for registration violation.
The vehicle was pulling a trailer that did not have a vehicle identification number. Inside the trailer the trooper’s warrant alleges that he found a golf cart, two generators, a box fan and a 1987 Monte Carlo race car that had been reported stolen from Georgia. The value of the items taken was placed at $100,000.
The men were booked into the Coffee County Jail on a bond of $100,000 each and they are scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on January 23, 2018.