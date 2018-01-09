Four Tennesseans have lost their lives to the flu so far this year, and it’s not even the peak of the flu season.
The most recent death was a pregnant woman. The other three victims have been children.
The Tennessee Department of Health says children and pregnant women are among the most at risk.
Nearly every county health department in Tennessee is offering flu shots for the rest of the season. This includes the two locations in Coffee County.
Nationwide, 106 people have died this flu season.
Four Flu Deaths So Far in Tennessee
Four Tennesseans have lost their lives to the flu so far this year, and it’s not even the peak of the flu season.