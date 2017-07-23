Four Cannon Residents Arrested for Burglarizing Homes in Coffee County

Justin Wayne Thomas
On July 17, 2017 a home on Maple Springs Road in Manchester was burglarized by someone prying and kicking in the back door. On July 19, 2017 investigators with the Coffee and Cannon County Sheriff departments stopped a suspect vehicle on Lakewood Park Road in Coffee County and that vehicle was reported stolen out of Cannon County. Upon approaching vehicle the driver advised there was a gun under the front seat.
Destiny Machea Thompson
Investigators advised the driver of his Miranda rights and asked for consent to search the car and consent was given. While continuing the search of the vehicle, investigators found the items allegedly stolen from the burglary on Maple Springs Road. There were four subjects in the vehicle at the time which were transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for questioning. Investigator received statements implicating all four subjects in the burglary.
Teqilla Mounette Miller
Justin Wayne Thomas age 22 of Woodbury, Destiny Machea Thompson age 25 of Auburntown, Teqilla Mounette Miller age 37 of Woodbury and Tyler Ray Thomas age 19 of Woodbury were all arrested by Coffee County Investigator James Sherrill and charged with aggravated burglary. Their bonds were set at $50,000 each.
Investigators have been working recovering stolen property from burglaries that occurred in the Maple Springs Road area.
Tyler Ray Thomas… Photos provided by the CCSD.
If you had anything stolen such as guns, TV’s, or stereos stolen, call Investigator James Sherrill with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4404 and give a description of the property and serial number, if you have it, to see if any of the property is yours.