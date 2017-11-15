Foundation Scholarship Donors Honored by Motlow

The Motlow College Foundation recently held a reception to thank Foundation scholarship donors and to honor scholarship recipients for the 2017-18 academic year. Students and their families, along with many scholarship donors, were joined by Motlow administration, faculty and staff in a show of appreciation and celebration of both parties. For information about creating scholarships for Motlow State students, contact Lane Yoder, executive director of the Motlow College Foundation, at lyoder@mscc.edu or 931-393-1692.