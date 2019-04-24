Former Grundy County Deputy Indicted for Using Excessive Force

A grand jury has indicted a former Grundy County deputy for using excessive force against a person he was arresting.
Gregory Higgins is charged with one count of depriving someone of rights under color of law and one count of making false statements to the FBI.
The indictment alleges that Higgins used unreasonable force by assaulting someone in handcuffs and then lied to the FBI about the incident:
Specifically, regarding the incident on July 25, 2017, as set out in Count One, the defendant talked to an FBI Special Agent and falsely claimed that he handcuffed the arrestee and that the arrestee had hit his own head against a doorframe. Allegedly Higgins also falsely claimed that he did not hit the arrestee’s head against a doorframe. The indictment also alleges that Gregory Higgins knew, on or about July 25, 2017, that the arrestee did not hit his own head against a doorframe; and Gregory Higgins hit the arrestee’s head against the doorframe area while the arrestee was handcuffed.
Higgins could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says that Higgins is no longer employed by the department.
