A former Tullahoma High School substitute teacher is scheduled to be sentenced in Coffee County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for having sex with a 17-year-old friend of her daughter. The alleged incident occurred in 2006 at a residence in Tullahoma.
Susan Gail Stephens was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The case has been on hold since 2006 while she appealed to the State Court of Appeals and to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
She had asked for pretrial diversion which prosecutor Jason Ponder was opposed to doing. She is expected on Wednesday to ask for judicial diversion, meaning no jail time. She recently entered a plea of guilty in Circuit Court.
Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson will hand down the sentence.
Stephens, who was 44 at the time of her arrest in 2006, is represented by Nashville attorney Ed Yarbrough.
Former Tullahoma Substitute Teacher to be Sentenced
