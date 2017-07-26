Former Tullahoma Substitute Teacher Sentencing Delayed Until August
The alleged incident occurred in 2006 at a residence in Tullahoma.
Stephens was age 44 at the time of the alleged incident and was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The case has been on hold since 2006 while she appealed to the State Court of Appeals and to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
She had asked for pretrial diversion which prosecutor Jason Ponder was opposed to doing. She recently entered a plea of guilty in Circuit Court.
Stephens is represented by Nashville attorney Ed Yarbrough.