«

»

Former Tullahoma Substitute Teacher Sentencing Delayed Until August

Judge Vanessa Jackson

A former Tullahoma High School substitute teacher was scheduled to be sentenced in Coffee County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Susan Gail Stephens is accused of having sex with a 17 year old friend of her daughter. She will now have to have to wait until next month to find out if she will receive jail time. Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Venessa Jackson will hand down the sentence in August.
The alleged incident occurred in 2006 at a residence in Tullahoma.
Stephens was age 44 at the time of the alleged incident and was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The case has been on hold since 2006 while she appealed to the State Court of Appeals and to the Tennessee Supreme Court.
She had asked for pretrial diversion which prosecutor Jason Ponder was opposed to doing. She recently entered a plea of guilty in Circuit Court.
Stephens is represented by Nashville attorney Ed Yarbrough.