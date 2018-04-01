Former Tullahoma High School Co-Band Director to sentenced May 24
McFarlane was indicted on Aug. 22, 2017 by a federal grand jury on charges of transportation of child pornography. The indictments came about after a search by the FBI and Tullahoma Police at his residence on Castle Walk in Tullahoma for the pornography.
In last week’s court action, McFarlane’s attorney Myrlene Marsa filed a motion asking that he be allowed to remain free on bond and is “attending a 16-week therapy program which began Jan. 29.” In a motion to the court the attorney writes that “this intensive program was recommended to McFarlane as well as that he continue his individual counseling both of which he is doing.” The 16-week therapy program ends May 21.
The motion states that information on all of McFarlane’s counseling will provide unique insight for the court when imposing a sentence “that is sufficient but not greater than necessary” for the case. The attorney stated in the motion to the court that the counseling is to provide “appropriate assistance of counsel to McFarlane.”
Judge Mattice granted the delay and set Thursday May 24 at 1 p.m. (CT) in the federal courthouse in Chattanooga.
Assistant United States Attorney James Brooks is prosecuting the case.