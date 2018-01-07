Former Tullahoma High Assistant Band Director to be sentenced on Child Porn Charge
Martin McFarlane was indicted on Aug. 22 for transportation of child pornography after allegations against him were presented to a federal grand jury in Chattanooga. The indictments came after agents from the FBI and investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department found what was described as child pornography on his computer at his residence. The federal agents received information that McFarlane was in possession of the child pornography. They seized his computer and other electronic devices.
While searching for the pornographic material police found what was described as a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested on state charges in connection with the marijuana. He appeared in Coffee County General Sessions Court and was found guilty. He was given a suspended 11-month 29-day sentence.
On Dec. 14 McFarlane appeared before U.S. Magistrate Christopher Steger and entered a plea of guilty to one of two counts of transportation of child pornography through the internet. The magistrate accepted the guilty plea and set March 26 as the sentencing date on the charge.
As part of McFarlane’s plea agreement, he was ordered to forfeit a Samsung Galaxy S6, Dell 8600 computer, Hewlett Packard Pavilion, Motorola Droid Razr and a ASUS transformer Prime Tablet. The federal prosecutors gave notice to the court that they intend to “dispose of the forfeited items.”
McFarlane is free on bond until his sentencing date.
U.S. Assistant Attorney James Brooks is prosecuting the case while Myrlene Marsa represents McFarlane.