Martin McFarlane, former co-director of bands at Tullahoma City Schools, who was charged in August with one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography recently pled guilty to a charge.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office he could be headed to prison for up to 20 years.
According to court documents, McFarlane pled guilty Thursday to one count of transportation of child pornography.
Because of the plea agreement, McFarlane will have a possession of child pornography charge against him dropped.
The transportation charge comes with a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years with a possible maximum sentence of 20 years. The charge also carries a possible maximum fine of up to $250,000 and a mandatory term of five years of supervised release.
Former Tullahoma Co-Band Director Pleads Guilty
