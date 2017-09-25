Former Tullahoma Co-Band Director Indicted for Distribution of Child Pornography

Martin Drew McFarlane jail intake photo.
On Thursday May 11th, 2017 Tullahoma Police officers were assisting the FBI execute a search warrant concerning child exploitation at the residence of Martin Drew McFarlane age 31 on Castle Walk Street in Tullahoma. McFarlane was the co-director of the Tullahoma High School band until he resigned on May 12, 2017 after police arrested him for manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Now according to the FBI, McFarlane has been indicted for distribution of child pornography. The indictment was issued after a presentation of evidence to a federal grand jury in Chattanooga.