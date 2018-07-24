Former Sheriff wants President Pardon
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold sent a copy of his letter to the Daily News Journal. In the letter, Arnold says he’s a political prisoner who never took tax dollars in operating his JailCigs business. Prosecutors say he illegally profited from sales to inmates at the Rutherford County Jail in Murfreesboro. In the letter he asked President Trump, “Please pardon me.” Claiming he is a political prisoner. He insists he did nothing wrong, that he never meant to break the law.
Arnold plead guilty to wire fraud and extortion for the illegal sale of e-cigarettes at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is nearly halfway through his four-year sentence, behind bars in an Alabama federal prison.
Arnold plans to move back to Tennessee when he released from prison.