Former Sheriff Pleads Guilty
The charges stem from the sale of e-cigarettes inside the Rutherford County jail. Arnold listed the company as a source of income.
Each count carries a sentence of five to 20 years and $250,000 fine each.
Before the judge accepted his guilty plea, Arnold filed a motion earlier Wednesday morning asking to be released from jail and stay with his Mother until his sentencing. The judge denied that request and decided Arnold must stay in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May 8.