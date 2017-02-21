Alyce Heifner, former manager of Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center has been arrested in New Mexico on charges brought by the District Attorney’s office. The charges are based on an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury. Heifner is facing three to six years in jail for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from the conference center for personal use while working there, according to District Attorney Craig Northcott.
Heifner is charged with theft over $10,000 and two counts of official misconduct.
Former Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center Facing Serious Charges
Alyce Heifner, former manager of Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center has been arrested in New Mexico on charges brought by the District Attorney’s office. The charges are based on an investigation conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury. Heifner is facing three to six years in jail for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from the conference center for personal use while working there, according to District Attorney Craig Northcott.