Former Jailer at the Bedford County Jail Sentenced after bringing Drugs into the Facility
Circuit Judge M. Wyatt Burk sentenced Greer to probation, if he violates his probation the man will receive on the first count of bringing drugs into the jail, 8 years at 35 percent and community corrections supervision. On the second misconduct charge, Greer received a 3-year sentence at 35 percent and community corrections supervision.
If Greer violates his probation, he would be required to serve just under four years (35 percent) of the 11-year total sentence before he would be eligible for early release.
Judge Burk mentioned briefly that because Greer knowingly allowed drugs to get into the jail, he also, in the process, convicted himself of aiding and abetting two criminals.
David Darrell Fletcher, formerly of Winchester, was reportedly the intended recipient of the drugs that made it inside the jail. In February, a Bedford County jury found Fletcher guilty of first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetrating a felony and aggravated burglary in the 2015 murder of Angela Kibble in Shelbyville. He will not be eligible for parole until September of 2080.
Greer allegedly received the drugs through Amber Marie Rinaldi, who claims she is married to Fletcher. She has also said on record that Fletcher is the father of her child. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)