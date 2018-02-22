Former Conference Center Manager Pleads Guilty to taking $31,000 from MCCCC
Alyce Faith Heifner was arrested in February of last year for taking the money from the center over a 15-month period. The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury found the theft.
After her guilty plea to theft of property over $10,000 and two counts of official misconduct to Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson, she was placed on probation for five years and ordered to make restitution.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, Coffee County has insurance to cover the theft and she will be required to pay “whatever the county’s deductible is.” He noted that this is the way state law is written that she pay the difference. He also stated that the insurance company could also decide to sue her for the total amount taken.