Former Coffee County Baseball Coach gets Prison Time after Plea Agreement
District Attorney Craig Northcott says Weir agreed to the charges of statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, exploitation of a minor (possession of child pornography). Northcott statement:
Weir is also facing charges in Hamilton County after allegedly hitting a man with the car he was driving. Later that night Weir was being served an arrest warrant for the alleged aggravated assault. He was later charged with resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.
Weir has served the last five months in the Coffee County Jail. He will be transferred to state custody.