Former Coffee Co. Coach’s Trial Delayed–Weir Suffered Gunshot Wound on Sunday
The trial of former Coffee County Central High School Red Raider baseball coach Bradley Newton Weir was set to begin on Monday (March 19, 2018) at the Coffee County Courthouse in downtown Manchester.
The 47 year-old Weir is accused of having sex with a 15 year-old student in 2015.
The trial never started on Monday because Weir’s attorney reported to District Attorney General Craig Northcott that Weir was unable to be in court because Weir had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on Sunday night at his home in East Ridge, TN.
According to WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, Weir told East Ridge investigators he was in his backyard around 9pm CT with his dog when he noticed a dark-colored 4-door sedan drive past his house, circle the block, drive by his house again and stop at the entrance to his driveway.
According to police in East Ridge, Weir believes he saw two people in the car. Weir said something to the effect of, “Can I help you?” and was promptly shot in the leg.
The only description Weir gave police was the people in the car were wearing dark colored long sleeve clothing, possibly hoodies.
He was transported by ambulance to Erlanger. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Weir worked for the Coffee County Raider Academy as a teacher and was head baseball coach at the high school in 2015. This was his first year with the school system after being hired as baseball coach in late May of 2014. He was arrested by Manchester Police on February 3, 2015 for statutory rape by an authority figure.
He was indicted by the Coffee County grand jury on one count of statutory rape by an authority figure, one count of aggravated rape, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, seven counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Northcott told WMSR News that at this time the trial is set to begin in late May.
Weir also faced trouble in May of 2015 when he was arrested on charges that were the result of an alleged incident that occurred last year at the Bluegill Grill on Tims Ford Lake. Weir’s domestic violence charge was dismissed after a conference with the victims.
Weir has been free since his arrest on a bond of $100,000.