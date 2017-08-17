Katie Lynn Hillis, 28, of Maple Springs Road Manchester who is now a former 911 dispatcher was arrested last Friday by Manchester Police on charges of false reporting and manufacturing/delivery/sale of a controlled substance.
Her arrest came after Manchester Police Investigator Jonathan Anthony received information that Hillis was selling prescription pills. On July 6 Anthony and Investigator Jackie Matheny sent an individual into Hillis’ apartment and that person allegedly purchased several Adderall pills and Hydrocodone pills from her. The allegations were presented to the August term of the Coffee County Grand Jury which returned indictments against her. She was also indicted for reporting on July 3 to Manchester Police Officer Jamie Norris that her prescription for Adderall had been stolen from her vehicle when allegedly they had not been.
According to the acting director of the Coffee County Communication Center, Diane Argraves, Hillis walked off the job on Aug. 7 around lunch time and did not return to work. “So she abandoned her job and doesn’t work here anymore,” Argraves told the Tullahoma News.
Former Coffee Co. 911 Dispatcher Arrested
